UK government pledges extra cash for Muslims' security

Tell Mama, a group which monitors anti-Muslim incidents, said last month there had been a 335 percent increase in cases since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

"Anti-Muslim hatred has absolutely no place in our society. We will not let events in the Middle East be used as an excuse to justify abuse against British Muslims," Home Secretary (interior minister) James Cleverly said.

However, the announcement comes amid repeated accusations of Islamophobia among Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's own governing Conservatives who last month suspended one lawmaker after he said the Muslim mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was under the control of Islamists.