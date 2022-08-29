    বাংলা

    Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Among other measures, some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will be eligible for five-year visas from September 2023

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 10:17 AM

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work.

    The new visa will be available from January.

    Singapore, a popular location for foreign firms to base their regional headquarters, tightly controlled its borders during the pandemic, leading many expatriates to leave and its population to drop for the first time in nearly two decades.

    "We cannot leave any room for investors to doubt or have questions as to whether Singapore remains open," Tan See Leng, the city-state's manpower minister, told a news conference.

    "As a country with little or no resources, talent is our only resource and talent acquisition is an offensive strategy for us," he added.

    Among the other measures, some tech professionals whose skills are in short supply will from September 2023 be eligible for five-year visas, up from a two- to three-years currently. The processing time for employment passes - typically granted to high-paid professionals - will be also be immediately reduced to 10 days.

    RELATED STORIES
    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island
    6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra
    Three consecutive earthquakes struck Sumatra with increasing intensity since the early hours of Monday. Authorities report minor damage to buildings on Siberut island
    Ahead of parole, Indonesian militant regrets role in 2002 Bali bombing
    Indonesian militant regrets role in 2002 Bali bombing
    Umar Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in bombings that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people
    Indonesia considering hiking fuel prices as much as 40%: lawmakers
    Indonesia mulls 40% hike in fuel prices
    Southeast Asia's largest economy has already tripled its 2022 energy subsidy allocation from its original budget to $33.90 billion, about 16% of total spending plans
    Suspended Thai PM Prayuth says to continue as defence minister
    Suspended Thai PM says to continue as defence minister
    Thai Constitutional Court on Wednesday decided to hear a petition brought by the main opposition party arguing that Prayuth's years spent as the chief of a military junta

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher