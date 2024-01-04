    বাংলা

    Artillery shells from restive Myanmar region hit southwest China town

    Five people in a Chinese town near Myanmar were wounded by stray artillery shells from across the border, according to Global Times

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 07:30 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 07:30 AM

    Five people in a Chinese town near Myanmar were wounded on Wednesday by stray artillery shells from across the border, according to China's state-controlled Global Times, as fighting between Myanmar's junta and rebels persisted despite talks.

    Global Times circulated a video on social media showing one person lying on a pedestrian pavement in front of a row of street stores with people shouting, "Call the police!"

    In the video, Global Times said officials in Zhenkang, a city in Yunnan province, had confirmed shelling that had strayed from Laukkai, an area in Myanmar's Kokang region, hitting Nansan, a town under its jurisdiction, around 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

    The five injured people have since been taken to the hospital, it said.

    For years, Kokang in Myanmar's Shan state has been a volatile and restive region.

    In 2015, shelling from the area also landed across the border in Yunnan amid fighting between Myanmar government troops and rebels, injuring one Chinese and four Myanmar nationals and angering Beijing.

    Some battles took place as close as 500 metres (546 yards) from the China-Myanmar border at the time.

    In 2009, clashes in the same area forced tens of thousands to flee across the border into China, according to Chinese state media and rights groups.

    Last week, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar urged its nationals to leave Laukkai as soon as possible, citing growing security risks.

    Armed conflict between Myanmar's military and rebel groups in the country's north has escalated since late October. Neighbour China has repeatedly called for ceasefire talks and even facilitated dialogue between the two sides.

    According to the United Nations in mid-December, more than 660,000 people in Myanmar have been displaced since Oct 27, putting the total current displacement nationwide at a record 2.6 million people.

    Chinese authorities have told Chinese citizens to avoid travel to northern Myanmar, and for those already in the area, to move to safety or return to China.

    China also urged the parties in the conflict to exercise "maximum restraint" and achieve a "soft landing" in the situation in northern Myanmar.

    RELATED STORIES
    Delay in textbook distribution again as Bangladesh aims to avert controversies
    Delay to deliver textbook again as NCTB aims to avoid criticism
    The authorities want no criticism over errors and controversial content in the new year
    Verdict in graft case against BNP’s Mirza Abbas deferred for third time
    Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas deferred again
    A court postpones the verdict in the illegal wealth accumulation case to Jan 24
    Chinese shoppers stand with shopping bags on a sidewalk along 5th Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2013.
    'Daigou' goes corporate as retailers seek new ways to reach Chinese shoppers
    The platform where users once mainly bought and sold trendy sneakers to each other has morphed into a marketplace for retailers of all sorts of branded and luxury goods
    A member of the insurgent KNDF Karenni Nationalities Defence Force rescues civilians trapped amid airstrikes, during a battle to take over Loikaw in Kayah State, Myanmar November 14, 2023.
    Rebel fire and China's ire: Inside Myanmar's anti-junta offensive
    The army, known as Tatmadaw, says tough measures are required to fight groups it considers "terrorists."

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India