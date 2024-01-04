Artillery shells from restive Myanmar region hit southwest China town

Five people in a Chinese town near Myanmar were wounded on Wednesday by stray artillery shells from across the border, according to China's state-controlled Global Times, as fighting between Myanmar's junta and rebels persisted despite talks.

Global Times circulated a video on social media showing one person lying on a pedestrian pavement in front of a row of street stores with people shouting, "Call the police!"

In the video, Global Times said officials in Zhenkang, a city in Yunnan province, had confirmed shelling that had strayed from Laukkai, an area in Myanmar's Kokang region, hitting Nansan, a town under its jurisdiction, around 2:00 pm (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The five injured people have since been taken to the hospital, it said.

For years, Kokang in Myanmar's Shan state has been a volatile and restive region.