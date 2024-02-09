Cat lover campaigns for animal rights in Indonesia elections

Indonesian Francine Widjojo is hitting the campaign trail with cats and treats in hand to run as a Jakarta legislative candidate and raise awareness of animal cruelty along the way.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, will hold presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14 and campaigns are now in full swing.

On posters scattered across the Indonesian capital, Francine can be seen holding Yakult, a white cat she rescued as a kitten and one of 27 that live in her home.

The 44-year-old walks around town holding a bottle of cat treats with a Yakult sticker, urging people to join her to feed strays in the city.

"One of the issues that I will be fighting for is for Jakarta to be a pet-friendly city," she told Reuters last month while attending a vaccination event for Yakult, adding that if elected as a Jakarta lawmaker, she wants to increase sterilisation and vaccination for pets in the city.

People in some parts of the Southeast Asian nation are known to consume cat and dog meat and the government has faced pressure from animal rights groups to end it.