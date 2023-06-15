Indonesia court to rule on ballot system months from 2024 election

Indonesia's Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on a possible change to the country's electoral system, a decision that has fuelled concerns about political interference in the upcoming February 2024 general and presidential polls.

The case, brought by several politicians including from the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), seeks a return to the 'closed' ballot system. Critics say the change would take the world's third-largest democracy back to the era of authoritarian rule, when only heads of political parties were empowered to appoint lawmakers.

The current 'open' ballot system allows citizens to vote directly for individual lawmakers.

The timing of the case, just eight months out from next year's simultaneous presidential and legislative elections, has raised eyebrows in Southeast Asia's biggest country, with many speculating that attempts are underway to engineer an election delay through unorthodox legal means.

Eight out of nine parties represented in parliament, including those allied with the ruling PDI-P, have denounced the case.