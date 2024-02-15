Indonesia president congratulates poll winner Prabowo, markets cheer

Spokespersons for Prabowo's rivals, ex-governors Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who trailed at least 33 points behind in quick counts, have said they would probe allegations of "systematic and massive fraud", but have not provided evidence.

Second-place rival Anies, who got 25% of the vote, has said his team would wait for the official results and respect the people's decision.

Independent analysts have said there were no signs of systematic electoral fraud.

The US State Department said the election was "a testament to the durability and strength of the Indonesian people's commitment to the democratic process and electoral institutions".

A preliminary tally by the General Election Commission with about 40% of votes counted put Prabowo in the lead with around 56%. It is expected to announce official results by March 20 and, if confirmed, the new president and vice president will take office in October.

Jokowi did not explicitly endorse any candidate, but the days leading up to the vote were marred by protests against him.

He was criticised for alleged political interference after making highly publicised appearances with Prabowo, and after a last-minute court ruling tweaked eligibility criteria, enabling his son to join the leading ticket.

Jokowi and his allies have denied he meddled.

Prabowo has pledged to continue Jokowi's efforts to position the resource-rich G20 economy as an electric-vehicle hub, extend a massive infrastructure and social assistance push, and create millions of jobs.

Prabowo has long been dogged by accusations of past misdeeds including involvement in the kidnapping of student activists in 1998 and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor.

The allegations are unproven, and he has always denied any responsibility.