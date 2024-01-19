Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

"The economic reform programme implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities is yielding the first signs of recovery," IMF said in a statement. "However, challenges remain as these improvements need to translate into improved living conditions for Sri Lanka's people."

At the beginning of the year, Sri Lanka had to raise value added tax (VAT) to 18% from 15% to meet revenue targets under the four-year IMF programme.

IMF said tax policy measures need to be accompanied by strengthening administration, removing exemptions, and actively eliminating tax evasion to make the reforms more sustainable and further build confidence among creditors to support Sri Lanka's efforts to regain debt sustainability.