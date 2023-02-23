Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute

Adani negotiators had refused to budge for weeks. So Hindenburg's report, some truckers believe, was godsent.

Just a day before it was published, many truckers visited a small, revered Hindu temple in Darlaghat which overlooks one of Adani's cement plants, and offered a traditional semolina sweet offering to a deity as they sought to resolve the dispute.

Bantu Shukla, a protest leader, showed a photo and video of truckers that day offering prayers inside the temple. Some stood with folded hands, while a person rang a temple bell in a typical Hindu worship ritual.

'AMICABLE RESOLUTION'

Adani Group did not answer questions on whether the Hindenburg report's fallout contributed to its decision in Himachal.

Adani Cements in a statement said it was "grateful" to all stakeholders including the unions, the local state chief minister and other departments, adding the "amicable resolution" was in interest of everyone including the state.

A source familiar with Adani's negotiation said the group had been under pressure following what it thinks was a "negative campaign" by Adani's opponents after the Hindenburg report, and the settlement to reopen plants is a relief.

Himachal is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's staunch rival, the Congress party. After the Hindenburg report, Congress has renewed its claims that Modi for years has unduly favoured Adani. Both Adani and India's government deny that.

The source added the move will also help Adani signal it can resolve commercial matters in states ruled by Modi's rivals.

Without citing Hindenburg, the Himachal chief minister's office on Monday said "we have been successful in resolving the issues" to end the 67-day dispute.

WHATSAPP CHATS, PRAYERS AT TEMPLE

Adani became India's second largest cement manufacturer when it acquired ACC and Ambuja Cements in a $10.5 billion deal with Swiss giant Holcim last year.

In December, it shut plants in the villages of Gagal and Darlaghat in Himachal, saying truckers were charging too much.

The Adani group wanted freight rates to be lowered to around 6 rupees ($0.0725) per tonne per km, from around 11 rupees. Many truckers said they struggled to make their loan repayments as their incomes shrank after the shutdowns.