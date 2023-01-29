    বাংলা

    Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize

    All of the victims were between the ages of seven and 14, according to reports

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 08:40 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 08:40 AM

    Ten children were killed on Sunday when a boat capsized in northwest Pakistan, the AFP news agency reported, citing a police official.

    All of the dead from the accident in the Tanda Dam lake in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were between the ages of seven and 14, the news agency said in a post on Twitter, citing police official Mir Rauf.

    "A rescue operation is underway," Rauf said.

    The news agency gave no more details.

