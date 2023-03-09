UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women's rights

"Funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop if women were not allowed to work," Otunbayeva said. "If the amount of assistance is reduced, then the amount of US dollar cash shipments required to support that assistance will also decline."

She said discussions about providing more development-style help for things like small infrastructure projects or policies to combat effects of climate change had halted over the bans.

The United States was the largest donor to the 2022 UN aid plan in Afghanistan, giving more than $1 billion. When asked about possible cuts, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was looking at implications of the bans on aid deliveries and consulting closely with the United Nations.

Price said the United States wanted to make sure "the Taliban is under no illusions that they can have it both ways - that they can fail to fulfill the commitments that they've made to the people of Afghanistan ... and not face consequences from the international community."

The Taliban administration, which seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.