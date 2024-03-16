    বাংলা

    Attack on Pakistan army post near Afghan border kills 7, military says

    Militants used a vehicle laden with explosives as well as suicide bombs to carry out the attack, Pakistan’s military said

    Mushtaq AliReuters
    Published : 16 March 2024, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 11:19 AM

    Militants attacked a military post in Pakistan near Afghanistan early on Saturday using a vehicle laden with explosives as well as suicide bombs, killing seven security force members, Pakistan's military said.

    The incident in northwest Pakistan was carried out by six attackers, the military's media wing said in a statement, without naming the militant group responsible for the attack.

    "The terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat (martyrdom) of five," the statement said, adding that another two security force members were killed in later fighting with the militants.

    Residents in Waziristan, an area bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told Reuters an explosion shook doors and damaged windows during the attack.

    Pakistani government and security officials say attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan soil.

    That has damaged the relationship between Pakistan and the ruling Afghan Taliban, who deny they have allowed Afghanistan to be used by militants.

    Pakistan's national elections in February took place under tight security. Nine people died in blasts, grenade and gun attacks on election day.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024.
    Top Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood
    Israel has killed more than 28,600 Palestinians during incursions into Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities
    An army soldier stands guard as polling officials deliver election material to a polling station ahead of the by-election in Lahore, Pakistan October 10, 2015. The by-election poll will be held on Sunday.
    At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in Pakistan
    At least 23 soldiers were similarly killed in December
    FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, US, September 13, 2018. REUTERS
    Bezos to sell up to 50m Amazon shares
    The sale plan, encompassing securities worth $8.6 billion, will be completed by Jan 31, 2025
    Four survivors of Russian plane crash in Afghanistan in ‘good health’ says Taliban
    4 survivors of Russian plane crash in good health: Taliban
    The bodies of two passengers killed in the accident were being moved to the Afghan capital from the remote crash site

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman