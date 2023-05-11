India's cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

India's cotton exports are set to fall to their lowest level in 18 years in 2022/23 as production lagged behind domestic consumption for the second straight year, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Lower exports from the world's biggest producer could support global prices CTc1. It could also lift domestic prices MCOTc1 and weigh on margins of local textile companies.

Exports could fall to 2 million bales in the current marketing year ending on Sept. 30, the lowest since 2004/05 and well below 4.3 million bales last year, Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a statement.