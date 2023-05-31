India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one - currently it is banned under foreign trade rules.

Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India's IT ministry also did not immediately respond.

"Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks," said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20 billion in five years.

High repair costs in regions such as Europe and the United States are compelling companies to send goods overseas, Jafri said. He added that cheaper labour costs in India give it a total cost advantage of 57% over China and 26% over Malaysia - some of the biggest hubs for repairs at present.