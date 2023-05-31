    বাংলা

    India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

    India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one - currently it is banned under foreign trade rules

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 02:49 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 02:49 AM

    India will start a pilot project this week to establish itself as an electronics repair hub by relaxing cumbersome import-export rules, a move that could draw tech majors such as Flex to expand such operations in the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted electronics manufacturing in India and attracted the likes of Apple and Xiaomi , but the country still lacks an industry for repair outsourcing which is estimated to be worth $100 billion globally and currently dominated by China and Malaysia.

    Following a push by an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers, MAIT, the Indian government will test changes to lower the time required for necessary approvals for imports and exports to a day from as much as 10 days.

    MAIT Director General Ali Akhtar Jafri said the government has agreed to ease the approval process for timely clearances with the tax authorities so that devices can easily enter India for repairs and then be shipped back quickly.

    Bottlenecks in India also include an e-waste mandate that bans companies from locally disposing non-repairable products - adding to their logistics costs as they have to be sent back. The government will now allow recycling of 5% of imported goods domestically on a trial basis.

    In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one - currently it is banned under foreign trade rules.

    Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. India's IT ministry also did not immediately respond.

    "Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks," said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20 billion in five years.

    High repair costs in regions such as Europe and the United States are compelling companies to send goods overseas, Jafri said. He added that cheaper labour costs in India give it a total cost advantage of 57% over China and 26% over Malaysia - some of the biggest hubs for repairs at present.

    RELATED STORIES
    Nizamudin Abdul Rahim Khan, 23, a worker, poses for a photograph in an alley at a slum area in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2023.
    India's lack of jobs threatens its young
    India's urban unemployment soared during the pandemic, reaching a high of 20.9% in the April-June 2020 quarter, while wages fell
    People shop at a crowded vegetable market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2021.
    Low growth, high inflation are top risks for India: economists
    Economists say the issue now is to move back to over 7% GDP growth seen during high-growth years
    A man holds 2000 Indian rupee notes as he leaves a bank in Mumbai, India, Nov 24, 2016.
    Indian rupee caught between rising rate hike odds, support at 82.80/dollar
    Expectations that India will not allow the rupee to weaken past 83 ensured that the rupee remains largely rangebound in the wake of the upbeat dollar
    People shop at a crowded vegetable market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2021.
    Low growth, high inflation top risks for India: economists
    While that was expected to be faster than other major economies, India needs higher growth and investment to create enough jobs for the millions of people

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan