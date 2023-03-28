    বাংলা

    IMF wants external financing commitments fulfilled to release funds, Pakistan PM says

    The lender has been negotiating with Islamabad since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 11:12 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 11:12 AM

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants external financing commitments fulfilled from friendly countries before it releases bailout funds, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

    The lender has been negotiating with Islamabad since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November, which is part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

    The funding is very critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues to avert a default on its obligations with its central bank reserves falling to as low as to cover hardly four weeks of imports.

    "Now we are being told that the commitments from friendly countries be fulfilled and God willing we will," Sharif told parliament in a live telecast speech.

    Several friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates, have made commitments to help Pakistan fund its balance of payments.

    An agreement would be signed once a few remaining points, including a proposed fuel pricing scheme, are settled, an IMF official said on Friday.

    Sharif had earlier announced the government's plan to charge affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor, who have been hard-hit by inflation. In February it was running at its highest in 50 years.

    The IMF's resident representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, said earlier that the government had not consulted the fund about the scheme.

    The lender wants Islamabad to explain the fuel scheme before any loan deal.

    The IMF has not responded to Reuters request for a comment on the fuel pricing scheme.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Pakistan will unwillingly accept IMF conditions: PM
    Pakistan has already taken a string of measures, including adopting a market-based exchange rate; a hike in fuel and power tariffs; the withdrawal of subsidies, and more taxation
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
    Pakistan to cut government expenses by 15%
    The stringent measures are part of the requirements the IMF has asked Pakistan to fulfill before finalising a loan deal
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistan PM urges parliament to act against ex-premier Khan
    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not spell out what action he wanted the parliament to take against Khan
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    IMF giving Pakistan tough time in 'unimaginable' economic crisis: PM
    Sharif made the comments in a meeting he chaired to prepare a response to Monday's mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain