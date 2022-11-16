6 Pakistani police personnel killed in shooting

Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and the driver, have been killed after a police mobile patrol came under gunfire in the Pakistani province of Lakki Marwat, Dawn.com reported citing state-run Radio Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought a report from the provincial police chief on the attack that took place on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, CM Mahmood Khan said the incident was “very unfortunate” and the “sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain”. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.