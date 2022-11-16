    বাংলা

    6 Pakistani police personnel killed in shooting

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns the incident, saying 'terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan'

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2022, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2022, 09:21 AM

    Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and the driver, have been killed after a police mobile patrol came under gunfire in the Pakistani province of Lakki Marwat, Dawn.com reported citing state-run Radio Pakistan.

    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought a report from the provincial police chief on the attack that took place on Wednesday morning.

    In a statement, CM Mahmood Khan said the incident was “very unfortunate” and the “sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain”. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

    Later, a statement from the KP police’s public relations office said the province’s Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari, had taken strict notice of the “targeted killing” in Lakki Marwat, according to Dawn.com.

    The statement said the IG made an emergency visit to Lakki Marwat after the incident and paid tribute to the martyrs for their courage and bravery.

    “Cowardly acts” by miscreants could not bring down police’s morale, the statement quoted the IG as saying, adding that he had directed relevant authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

    He vowed to continue the fight against terrorists until the last of them was eliminated.

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, he said, “Terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country”.

    Paying tribute to the slain policemen, he said the “whole nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland”.

    The attack has come amid a resurgence of violence in KP and as citizens continue to hold frequent demonstrations, demanding the restoration of peace.

