India's top court gives market watchdog 3 more months to finish Adani probe

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday granted the country's market regulator additional time till Aug 14 to complete its investigation into possible violation of securities law and regulatory disclosures by the Adani group.

The court directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe in three months and file a status report on its investigations against the group, whose shares plunged after being criticised by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in January.

In a petition filed on Apr 29, SEBI had sought another six months to complete its probe, following a court order on Mar 2 which had asked the regulator to submit a report by May 2.