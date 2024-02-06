Despite multiple crises, Pakistan elections dominated by personalities

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday with the jailing of popular former prime minister Imran Khan, the winner of the last national election, dominating headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.

The South Asian nation of 241 million people is reeling from decades-high inflation and an economy that has come to a grinding halt as it navigates a tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Islamist militancy is on the rise and relations with three neighbours - India, Afghanistan and Iran - are frayed. But these matters have been mostly absent from the election fray, in which the parties of Khan and Nawaz Sharif, another former prime minister, are the main rivals.

"This election cycle has had little discussion of issues," said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the U.S., currently a scholar at Washington’s Hudson Institute. "It has been a campaign dominated by personalities."

Millions of supporters of the jailed Khan are looking to rally behind him despite what they call a military-backed crackdown on him and his party.