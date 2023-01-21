    বাংলা

    Deputy UN chief pushes women's rights during visit to Taliban heartland

    Current restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes and violate their rights, the deputy chief said after visiting Kandahar

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 03:22 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 03:22 AM

    UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed alarm to Taliban officials in Kandahar over violations of women's rights in Afghanistan, the United Nations said on Friday after she made a rare visit to the Taliban's southern heartland.

    Mohammed finished a four-day visit to Afghanistan on Friday, also meeting Taliban officials in the capital Kabul after the administration banned most female aid workers and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university.

    "My message was very clear: while we recognise the important exemptions made, these restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes, violating their rights and depriving the communities of their services," Mohammed said in a statement.

    In Kandahar - home to the Taliban's supreme spiritual leader who has the final say on major decisions - Mohammed met with Deputy Governor Maulvi Hayatullah Mubarak.

    He told her that the Taliban administration wanted a strong relationship with the world, the removal of sanctions on its leaders and to be able to send an ambassador to the UN, said the Kandahar information office.

    The UN General Assembly last month postponed for the second time a decision on whether the Taliban administration can send an ambassador to New York. Dozens of Taliban leaders are also subject to UN sanctions.

    No government has formally recognised the Taliban administration since it seized power in August 2021.

    "Right now, Afghanistan is isolating itself, in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change," Mohammed said.

    The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, a major aid group that has suspended work in Afghanistan, has stressed it was important for the international community to engage with Taliban leaders in Kandahar, saying many officials in Kabul signaled that the orders restricting women's rights had come from there.

    RELATED STORIES
    Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in southwest Pakistan
    Blast derails train in southwest Pakistan
    At least fifteen people were injured when a bomb blast derailed a passenger train in Balochistan
    Villagers travel in a tractor on a newly built road in Hambantota, Sri Lanka Mar 24, 2019.
    Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days
    India has already told the IMF it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan and China is the last major creditor that has yet to agree to the deal
    A general view of city's skyline, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 19, 2022.
    Committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka: India
    Sri Lanka is racing to secure a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund but requires the backing of both China and India, its biggest bilateral lenders
    An Afghan boy stands on snow-covered ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 11, 2023.
    Freezing temperatures kill 78 people in Afghanistan
    The coldest winter in 15 years, which has seen temperatures dip as low as -34 degrees Celsius, has hit the country in the middle of a severe economic crisis

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher