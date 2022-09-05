Bangladesh allows export of 2,450 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja

The Bangladesh government has permitted 49 business organisations to export a total of 2,450 tonnes of hilsa, or maximum 50 tonnes each, to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The commerce ministry notified the exporters about the decision on Sunday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was preparing to visit New Delhi.

The decision will be effective until Sept 30 if no ban on hilsa fishing is imposed by then.

The government can also withdraw the decision anytime, according to the conditions set for the export.

Durga Puja celebrations are set to begin on Oct 1.