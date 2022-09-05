    বাংলা

    Bangladesh allows export of 2,450 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja

    The government allows 49 organisations to export the fish, maximum 50 tonnes each

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 07:21 PM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 07:21 PM

    The Bangladesh government has permitted 49 business organisations to export a total of 2,450 tonnes of hilsa, or maximum 50 tonnes each, to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

    The commerce ministry notified the exporters about the decision on Sunday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was preparing to visit New Delhi.

    The decision will be effective until Sept 30 if no ban on hilsa fishing is imposed by then.

    The government can also withdraw the decision anytime, according to the conditions set for the export.

    Durga Puja celebrations are set to begin on Oct 1.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina wants ‘tested friend’ India to show ‘more broadness’ on Teesta
    Show more broadness on Teesta: Hasina to India
    She calls India a “tested friend” ahead of her New Delhi visit
    Flood-hit Pakistan breaches largest freshwater lake to avert overflow
    Pakistan breaches freshwater lake to avert overflow
    The strategical breach of Manchar Lake displaces up to 100,000 people from their homes but saves more densely populated areas from accumulating flood water
    Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths
    25 children among 57 more dead in Pakistan flood
    The country is grappling with a relief and rescue operation of nearly unprecedented scale
    Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan
    Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan
    The inundation, blamed on climate change, has swamped about a third of the South Asian nation and is still spreading

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher