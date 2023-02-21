Electricity bill increase pushes crisis weary Sri Lankans to the brink

The latest electricity price rise in crisis-hit Sri Lanka has left stall owner Mohammed Lafeel in a quandary: the 66% increase means he can't afford to pay for electricity but can't manage without it so goes deeper into debt to keep it on.

Over the last month, with inflation hovering at 55% year-on-year, Lafeel says his income has fallen by about a third as fewer customers buy his knick-knacks as more of them struggle under the island's worst financial crisis in seven decades.

Lafeel says he doesn't know how he can repay the 300,000 rupees ($835) he borrowed for his daughter's wedding and has had to borrow more to reconnect the power at home after it was cut off because he hadn't paid the bill.