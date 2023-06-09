Watched by IMF, Pakistan to present budget amid economic, political crises

Pakistan's government will present its annual budget to parliament on Friday needing to satisfy the IMF to have any chance of securing the release or more bailout money, with the crisis-riven country due to hold elections by November.

The risk of default on sovereign debt is rising, with the economy creaking under twin deficits and record high inflation, which has further dented the popularity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition ahead of the vote.

The economy could slide closer to the cliff edge as a result of the latest bout of political instability, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the main opposition leader, locked in a dangerous struggle with the country's powerful military.