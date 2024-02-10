    বাংলা

    Army chief congratulates Pakistan on 'successful conduct' of elections

    The nation needs ‘stable hands’ to move on from the politics of ‘anarchy and polarisation’, army chief Asim Munir says

    Ariba ShahidCharlotte GreenfieldReuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM

    Pakistan's army chief congratulated the country on Saturday for the "successful conduct" of its national elections, saying the nation needed "stable hands" to move on from the politics of "anarchy and polarisation".

    The nuclear-armed South Asian nation voted on Thursday in a general election that remains undecided, as it struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.

    Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declared victory on Friday.

    The Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan "wishes that these elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for our beloved Pakistan", army chief Asim Munir said in a statement released by the media wing of the military.

    The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday each expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process, urging a probe into reported irregularities.

    British Foreign Secretary David Cameron cited "serious concerns" raising questions "about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections".

    Pakistan's foreign office countered the international criticisms on Saturday, saying they ignore the "undeniable fact" of Pakistan conducting elections successfully.

    Sharif said his party had emerged as the largest and would talk to other groups to form a coalition government.

    Khan, who is in jail, released an audio-visual message created with artificial intelligence, rather than being read out by his lawyers, as is usually the case.

    He rejected Sharif's claim to victory in the message on social media platform X, calling on his supporters to celebrate what he called a win achieved despite a crackdown on his party.

    Independent candidates backed by Khan won the largest share in parliament, despite his imprisonment - for convictions on charges ranging from leaking state secrets to corruption to an unlawful marriage - and his party being barred from the polls.

    About 100 of the winning candidates are independents, all but eight of them backed by Khan's party, said the Free and Fair Election Network, a non-profit electoral watchdog.

    Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 71, while the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated premier Benazir Bhutto, got 53.

    The rest were won by small parties and other independents, with more than a dozen seats still up for grabs more than 40 hours after polling ended.

    RELATED STORIES
    Volunteers for former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) look on as they watch results on TV screens after the end of the polling during a general election at the party's main office in Islamabad,Pakistan, February 8, 2024. REUTERS
    Imran Khan supporters 'here to stay'
    PTI’s strong showing suggests a possible protest element spurring turnout and the enduring resilience of Khan’s support, analysts say
    Workers seal election papers with wax at a polling station in a school during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan Feb 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson
    Vote count drags on in Pakistan polls
    The elections were marred by militant attacks, suspension of mobile phone service
    A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) waves the party flag during a rally ahead of the general elections in Karachi, Pakistan January 14, 2024.
    How Imran Khan is campaigning from jail
    Numerous PTI candidates are behind bars or on the run from criminal and terrorism charges that they say are politically motivated
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
    Bomb in Pakistan kills 3 members of PTI, party says
    Police and health officials say an explosion has killed four people after a rally by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps