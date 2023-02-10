Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat.

Finance ministry officials and the IMF both said the talks, which began late last week and were due to end on Thursday, did not result in a "board discussion", a meeting that would lead to the release of the funds which are part of a $6.5 billion bailout that Pakistan signed in 2019.

The tranche was initially expected to be paid out last December.

"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in a statement, adding that considerable progress had been made.