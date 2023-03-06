Pakistan has to give assurance on financing balance of payments gap: IMF

Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the remaining period of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the lender's resident representative said.

The external financing is one of the last in a string of prior actions the lender wants Islamabad to complete before it clears funding that has been stalled since late last year, Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters in an e-mailed response on Monday.

The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports.

Pakistan hopes to sign a staff level agreement with the IMF this week after over a month of negotiations to settle policy framework issues aimed at curtailing the fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget around June. The IMF has not given any timeline.

Pakistan has completed almost all of the prior actions except for the external financing requirement the IMF wanted before clearing $1.1 billion in disbursements under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019. The programme ends in June.