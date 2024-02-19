Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

Once considered one of the best in the region, Sri Lanka's healthcare system is ailing, laid low by the exodus of hundreds of doctors and, with patients left languishing, experts are calling on the government to act to stop the loss of talent.

More than 1,700 medical officers - an umbrella term for doctors and other healthcare professionals - have left Sri Lanka over the past two years, according to the Government Medical Officers' Association trade union, which shared data exclusively with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

This compares to the departure of around 200 doctors and other health workers in 2021. The latest exodus has dealt a heavy blow to the island nation's much-praised universal health system on which most of its 22 million people depend.

"It is very sad to see the lack of doctors. The little support we had is slipping away," said Srimal Nalaka, 47, who had been waiting for six hours for his monthly diabetes checkup at a state-run hospital south of the commercial capital Colombo.

"The economic crisis has hit us all, but for those of us with health issues the impact is even more severe," said Nalaka, who has a diabetic ulcer on his right leg.

The worst may be yet to come.

A health ministry report, also shared exclusively with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, showed that 4,284 doctors obtained "Good Standing" certificates - considered mandatory to verify an individual's professional status to foreign regulators - from the Medical Council between June 2022 and July 2023, indicating that they too are thinking about leaving.

The same report also revealed that more than 5,000 doctors had acquired medical licences from Britain, Australia and countries in the Middle East, and a similar number have reserved slots for foreign licensing exams this year and in 2025.

More than two million Sri Lankans have left the country to work or study abroad since 2022, when the country defaulted on its debt and sank into its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

And while the economy is clawing its way back towards recovery, the healthcare system is still poor, with ever-longer waiting lists and a lack of access to quality treatment and medicines in a country with 1.2 doctors per 1,000 people, according to World Bank data from 2021.