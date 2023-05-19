    বাংলা

    Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home: official

    Hundreds of policemen, led by the Lahore police commissioner, would conduct the search operation, an official says

    Mubasher BukhariReuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 07:43 AM

    Pakistani police plan to search the Lahore home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, a provincial government official said, an operation that could trigger more violence as the country grapples with political and economic instability.

    Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said hundreds of policemen, led by the city police commissioner, would conduct the search operation later on Friday.

    "We have information that there are around 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need some 400 police to search the house," he told Reuters. The reference was to supporters of Khan accused of attacking and vandalising government and military buildings.

    Khan's home is located in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

    In March, the area was the site of pitched battles between this supporters and police who had tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for not showing up in court.

    Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on graft charges, which he denies, and was later set free on court-ordered bail that expires later this month.

    His arrest triggered a wave of violence that saw supporters attacking military installations and other government buildings. The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220 million faces its worst ever economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.

    On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters who it blamed for the attacks on the powerful army and who it says are hiding in his home.

    Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, and has said the authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court.

    On Thursday, Khan's aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan's Lahore home to "look for terrorists".

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan authorities warn Imran Khan to hand over riot suspects
    Khan's arrest and the violence that followed has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million
    Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023.
    Pakistan ex-PM Khan's bail extended; supporters face trial in military courts
    The court extended the bail because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him
    Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS
    Imran Khan says he won't join corruption probe
    He will not comply with a summons by Pakistan's powerful anti-graft agency to appear before it for questioning, his party spokesman said
    FILE PHOTO: A man speaks on his mobile as fire and smoke billow from a Radio Pakistan building after it was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan to try Khan's violent supporters under army laws
    The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk