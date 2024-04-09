Iran says it can close Hormuz Strait, views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

"We do not get hit without striking back, but we are also not hasty in our retaliation," Tangsiri said, according to Iran's semi-official Student News Agency.

"We can close the Hormuz Strait but are not doing so. However, if the enemy comes to disrupt us, we will review our policy," Tangsiri said.

About a fifth of the volume of the world's total oil consumption passes through the strait on a daily basis. An average of 20.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, condensate and oil products passed through Hormuz in January-September 2023, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed.