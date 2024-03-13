Ukrainian drones damage Russian oil refineries in second day of attacks

In Ryazan 180 kms (110 miles) from Moscow, a drone attack caused a fire at Rosneft's refinery, Russia's seventh largest and there were initial reports of injuries, governor Pavel Malkov said. In a later update he said the fire had been extinguished.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the refinery had been forced to shut down two primary oil refining units. Rosneft did not reply to a request for comment.

In Rostov, there were no casualties but the Novoshakhtinsk refinery was forced to halt operations and damage was being assessed, regional governor Vasily Golubev said.

A Ukrainian source told Reuters the drone attacks were conducted by Ukraine's SBU security service. "We are systematically implementing a detailed, calculated strategy to reduce Russia's economic potential," the source said.

Ukrainian defence forces, the source added, also conducted overnight drone attacks on a Russian airbase in Buturlinovka and a military airfield in Voronezh region.

Strikes on oil refineries - a key source of Russia's income - have the potential to reduce the country's output of gasoline and diesel and push up prices. Russia imposed a six-month ban on gasoline exports on March 1.

Putin, in remarks published on Wednesday, accused Kyiv of attempts to interfere with the March 15-17 presidential election through its attacks.

"The main goal, I have no doubt about it, is to - if not to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia - then at least somehow interfere with the normal process of expressing the will of citizens," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is nearly certain to win the vote.