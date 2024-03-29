Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7, with 71 killed in the last 24 hours, according to health authorities in the territory.

Thousands more dead are believed to be buried under rubble and more than 80 percent of Gazans have been displaced, many at risk of famine.

The war erupted after Hamas militants broke through the border and rampaged through communities in southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In the northern Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned famine is imminent as early as May, an elderly man died of malnutrition and lack of medication, Palestinian media said.

On Thursday, the World Court unanimously ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies to Gaza's population and halt spreading famine.

"The renewed binding order from the @ICJ (International Court of Justice) yesterday is a stark reminder that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is man made and worsening. It can however still be reversed," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, said on X.

"(This) means that Israel must reverse its decision and allow @UNRWA to reach northern Gaza with food and nutrition convoys on a daily basis and to open additional land crossings," he added.

Earlier this week, UNRWA said Israel told it that it would no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza. Four such requests were denied since Mar 21, it added.