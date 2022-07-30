Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood rejects 'struggle for power', exiled leader says

Egypt's state press centre did not respond to a request for comment. Officials deny holding political prisoners and say that security measures taken against the Brotherhood were necessary to stabilise the country.

"Definitely this time is tougher than previous times and previous ordeals," Munir said.

Munir himself took the mantle of acting leader two years ago because the Brotherhood's general guide, or leader, has been in jail since the group lost power in 2013 and his initial successor was then detained in 2020.

Munir acknowledged that the Brotherhood had experienced internal division over how to respond to the crisis, and that a new leader would be chosen "when the situation stabilises".

REGIONAL SHIFTS

Compounding the Brotherhood's challenges, shifting Middle East diplomacy has seen two countries which offered refuge to Brotherhood supporters in the last decade - Turkey and Qatar - mending relations with an axis of states committed to crushing the group - Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey last year asked Egyptian opposition television channels operating on its territory to moderate criticism of the Cairo government as it tries to rebuild relations with Egypt.

Munir said the Brotherhood had not yet come under pressure in Turkey. "So far we do not see or feel it but it is the right of the Turkish state to do anything that ensures its peace and the security of its people," he said.

Within Egypt the movement, which over decades developed a network of charitable organisations, still enjoys the sympathy of many of the country's 102 million people, Munir said.

He said the political dialogue expected to start within weeks between Sisi's government and selected opposition groups is not a serious initiative and cannot achieve results if it excludes the Muslim Brotherhood or other figures.

"Dialogue is really needed but it has to include everyone," said Munir.

The chair of the dialogue has said that the Brotherhood could not take part because they had "blood on their hands".