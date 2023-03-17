Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians, including gunmen and teen, in West Bank

Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including at least two gunmen and a teenager, during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian medics and militants said.

The Israeli police said its special forces had shot two militants in Jenin as well as a Palestinian who had attacked them with a rod, and had exchanged fire with several gunmen.

Jenin is among areas of the West Bank that have seen intensified Israeli raids over the past year as tensions over the Palestinians' long-stalled statehood hopes have surged.