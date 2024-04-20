Two die in ongoing Israeli raid in West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry says

Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Saturday in the second day of a raid that has so far left at least two people dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli forces launched the raid on the Nur Shams area, near the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, on Friday. A number of militants were killed and more arrested, the Israeli military said, and at least four soldiers were wounded in fire exchanges.

Tulkarm Brigades group, which includes militants from numerous Palestinian factions, said its fighters were still exchanging fire with Israeli forces on Saturday. At least three drones were seen hovering above Nur Shams, where Israeli military vehicles were massed and bursts of gunfire were heard.