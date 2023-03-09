Israeli forces kill three Islamic Jihad gunmen in West Bank

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian village close to the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, killing three Islamic Jihad militants they said were suspected of carrying out shooting attacks in the area.

Islamic Jihad claimed the three, who the Israeli military said were suspected of multiple shooting attacks in Jaba village, southwest of Jenin, where two Islamic Jihad gunmen were killed in January, as well as in the area of the nearby Jewish settlement of Homesh.

The incident came on the same day US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was visiting Israel, where he was expected to discuss the growing violence in the West Bank, which has seen repeated Israeli raids and attacks on Israeli civilians by Palestinians.