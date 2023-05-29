Turkish citizens speak about election runoff

Here are some views from Turkish citizens as the country voted on Sunday in an election runoff that may extend President Tayyip Erdogan's rule into a third decade or see a transfer of power to his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

In the capital Ankara:

"We all see what has happened over the past 20 years. We all see how our country changed. Nobody can deny this," said housewife Songul Aslan, 45, after voting for Erdogan.

"I voted for our country to continue improving, getting better in every aspect. Economic hardships are there, but they are solvable issues. Turkey can overcome anything as long as we stand strong."

Gulcan Demiroz, 32, said she hoped the vote would bring change and that otherwise her friends would go abroad, as she and her boyfriend were considering doing, for a better life.

"This country deserves better. We need a collective of minds, not a powerful, cold, distant man who rules single handedly," said Demiroz, who works in the textile industry, after voting for Kilicdaroglu.