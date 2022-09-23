    বাংলা

    Iran's Raisi says 'acts of chaos' unacceptable

    President Ebrahim Raisi said he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations

    Iran has freedom of expression, but the protests happening now are unacceptable "acts of chaos", Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered a probe into the death of a young woman that sparked bloody demonstrations.

    "Rights issues must be considered all around the world with a single standard," Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

    "There is freedom of expression in Iran ... but acts of chaos are unacceptable."

