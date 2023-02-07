WHO says Syria, already in crisis, needs massive humanitarian aid after quake

Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria's humanitarian needs were the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey.

Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and mid-term would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

"This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region," she said at the organisation's board meeting in Geneva.