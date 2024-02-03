What is Kataib Hezbollah, the group blamed for killing US troops?

The United States on Friday launched retaliatory strikes following an attack by Iran-backed Iraqi militants earlier this week that left three US soldiers in Jordan dead and injured 40 more. The Pentagon has said the attack has the "footprints" of Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah.

What is Kataib Hezbollah?

- Founded in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions closest to Iran.

- It is the most powerful armed faction in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite armed groups that have claimed more than 150 attacks on US forces since the Gaza war began.

- After its founding, the group quickly developed a reputation for deadly attacks against military and diplomatic targets in the 2000s, using a mixture of sniper, rocket and mortar attacks and roadside bombs. It does not openly confirm or deny involvement.