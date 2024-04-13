Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza as Hamas official vows to 'break' Israel

Israel denies deliberately targeting civilians, accusing Hamas of using residential buildings for cover. Hamas denies this.

Meshaal, who lives in exile and heads Hamas' political office in the diaspora, spoke at an event in Doha, Qatar to mourn members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's family killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza on Wednesday.

"This is not the final round," Meshaal said, referring to the current war. "It is an important round on the path of liberating Palestine and defeating the Zionist project."

At least 33,634 Palestinians, including 89 in the past 24 hours, have been killed since the Israeli offensive began, Gaza's health ministry said in an update on Friday, with most of the 2.3 million population displaced and much of the densely populated enclave demolished.

The war began when Hamas led a lightning cross-border attack into southern Israel on Oct 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage. Around 130 are still being held incommunicado in Gaza, Israel says.

Deflecting repeated US calls for restraint, Israel vows to storm Rafah because, it says, significant Hamas combat forces are hiding there after being routed elsewhere.

In the latest sign that an Israeli assault on Rafah could be imminent, warplanes dropped leaflets on a western neighbourhood asking for information about the hostages.

“To residents of Tel Al-Sultan, look carefully around you, the hostages could be somewhere near you. If you want to protect your families and your future, don’t hesitate to provide us with any information about the hostages and their captors,” the leaflets read.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.