Houthis mistakenly target tanker carrying Russian oil

Ambrey said, "This was the second tanker mistakenly targeted by the Houthis whilst carrying Russian oil."

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at Western commercial vessels in the Red Sea since Nov 19, in what they say is a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The United States and Britain carried out strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen overnight. Russia, an ally of Iran and a partner of key Arab powers, denounced the strikes and called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.