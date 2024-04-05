    বাংলা

    Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

    The growing pressure on Israel came after the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli strike on Monday night

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2024, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 07:16 AM

    Israel said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following US demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

    During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night, US President Joe Biden demanded "specific, concrete" steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying conditions could be placed on US aid if Israel did not respond.

    The growing pressure on Israel came after the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli strike on Monday night, which triggered global outrage at the continuing crisis over aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.

    A meeting of the security cabinet late on Thursday approved immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, a statement said.

    In addition to reopening the Erez crossing point, which has been closed since it was destroyed during the Oct 7 attack on Israel, the security cabinet also approved increasing Jordanian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing point, the statement said.

