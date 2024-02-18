Iraqi armed groups dial down US attacks on request of Iran commander

IRAQ-US TALKS RESUME

The apparent success of the visit highlights the influence Iran wields with Iraqi armed groups, who alternate between building pressure and cooling tensions to further their goal of pushing U.S. forces out of Iraq.

The government in Baghdad, a rare ally of both Tehran and Washington, is trying to prevent the country again becoming a battlefield for foreign powers and asked Iran to help rein in the groups after the Jordan attack, five of the sources said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani "has worked with all relevant parties both inside and outside Iraq, warning them," that escalation "will destabilise Iraq and the region," Sudani's foreign affairs advisor Farhad Alaadin told Reuters when asked to confirm Qaani's visit and the request for help to rein in armed groups.

The attack "played into the hand of the Iraqi government." a Shi'ite politician from the ruling coalition said. Following the subsequent lull in hostilities, on Feb 6 talks resumed with the United States about ending the US presence in Iraq.

Several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups in Iraq also prefer talks rather than attacks to end the US troop presence. Washington has been unwilling to negotiate a change to its military posture under fire, concerned it would embolden Iran.

The United States currently has some 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria on an advise and assist mission. They are part of an international coalition deployed in 2014 to fight Islamic State, mainly in the west of the country and eastern Syria.

A US State Department spokesperson, who declined to comment on Qaani’s visit to Baghdad, said the US presence in Iraq would transition to "an enduring bilateral security relationship."

The United States asserts that Iran has a high level of control over what it calls Iranian "proxies" in the region. Tehran says it has funded, advised and trained allies but they decide operations on their own.

Another US official recognised Iran's role in reducing attacks but said it was not clear if the lull would hold.

"We need to see more work done on the ground," by Iraq to control the militias, a separate, senior, US official said, noting just a few arrests were made after a December mortar attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.