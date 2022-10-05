    বাংলা

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

    Iran's Khowy Medical Emergency Service was quoted as saying that 68 among the 276 people injured have been hospitalised for minor fractures

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Wednesday, and state television said medical authorities in the area reported that at least 276 people had been injured.

    The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khowy in the province of West Azerbaijan. Khowy Medical Emergency Service was quoted as saying that "276 people have been injured so far, including 68 who were hospitalised for minor fractures."

    The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

    The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.

