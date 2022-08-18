Spiralling fuel costs hit Damascus drivers

Sidra, a 17-year-old high school student, said she walked to school because the 25,000 pound return taxi fare was twice her mother's daily earnings and no other transport was available.

Exhausted by the long distances in the morning and evening, she failed her class. "One of the main reasons she failed was the transport," said her mother Umm Mohammed, who makes a meagre living selling charcoal for nargilehs, or shisha pipes.

Umm Mohammed also carries out her errands across the city by foot to save money.

The fuel price rise was the latest measure by authorities who have restructured subsidies on fuel, bread and other goods, and reduced the number of beneficiaries at the same time in an effort to ease the strain on government revenues.

In the 11 years since Syria's conflict erupted, the local currency has collapsed from 47 against the US dollar to around 4,300 on the informal market - or barely 1% of its pre-war value.

"It is a real crisis and the problem is this is not the end of it," said Haid Haid, consulting associate fellow at London's Chatham House. "Everything has become super expensive and the purchasing power has gone down significantly."