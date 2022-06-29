Egyptian court sentences 10 to death on terrorism charges

The prosecution linked the attacks, which took place in Cairo between 2013 and 2015, to the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

Rights group Amnesty International said the mass trial, which included more than 200 defendants, was grossly unfair and called for the sentences to be quashed.

Egypt mounted one of the biggest crackdowns in its modern history on the Brotherhood following the army's 2013 overthrow of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The court had referred the defendants to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, to seek approval for a death sentence in January.