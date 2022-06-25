Iran's southern Gulf waters hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 01:16 PM BdST
An earthquake with a 5.6 magnitude struck in Iran’s southern Gulf waters early Saturday morning, state TV reported. There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.
The quake occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish at a depth of 22 km (13.6 miles), it said.
Officials told state TV that there had been some 100 quakes and aftershocks over the past 10 days in the same region.
Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.
More stories
- Suspected al Qaeda attacks kill 10 Yemeni soldiers
- Turkey probing claims of Russia shipping stolen grain
- UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan
- Lapid to become new Israeli prime minister
- 13 killed in Syria bus attack
- Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
- Israel tells its citizens to avoid Istanbul
Recent Stories
- Suspected al Qaeda attacks kill at least 10 Yemeni soldiers
- Turkey says it is investigating claims of Russia shipping stolen Ukrainian grain
- Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet in Turkey with 'full normalisation' in sights
- Ministers in outgoing Israeli government vow to block Netanyahu comeback
- UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6 billion investment package
- Lapid to become new prime minister as Israel heads to election
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Hasina leads celebrations over the opening of Padma Bridge
- Bright future beckons for Bangladesh as trailblazing Padma Bridge opens Saturday