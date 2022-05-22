Qatari FM says Iran's leadership open for a compromise on nuclear file
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 12:25 PM BdST
Qatar's foreign minister said on Saturday in remarks cited by al Jazeera TV that the Iranian leadership expressed readiness for a compromise regarding "the Iranian nuclear file", referring to talks over reviving a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
But Iran's Foreign Ministry said remarks by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were mistranslated by error or by design for propaganda purposes, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.
The Qatari-based TV quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as saying that reaching common ground will boost stability in the Gulf region and help oil markets.
"Pumping additional quantities of Iranian oil to the market will help stabilise crude prices and reduce inflation," the minister said.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told Tasnim: "The Supreme Leader did not make any remarks about a compromise, but told the Emir of Qatar: 'We have always said that negotiations should be productive and not a waste of time. The Americans know what to do regarding this."
"It is clear from the context of the Leader's remarks that (he meant) that the ball is in the court of the United States, which must make a wise political decision to fulfil its obligations," Khatibzadeh said.
On Friday, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani - who met Khamenei during a visit to Iran earlier in May - expressed optimism that an agreement between the United States and Iran could be achieved, voicing readiness to help in the matter.
Iran and the United States have held indirect talks over the past year to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, but the negotiations have stalled.
Tehran has repeatedly said Washington should make a political decision to respect Iran's "red lines", which include taking the Revolutionary Guards off a US terrorism blacklist.
- Chaos in Israel gives new chance to Netanyahu
- 3 die in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus
- Hezbollah on track to lose majority in Lebanon polls
- West’s scramble for gas could enrich, empower Qatar
- Sandstorm closes schools, offices in Iraq
- Can an election fix Lebanon?
- Saudi King Salman leaves hospital
- Price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread
- Chaos in Israel gives new chance to old face: Benjamin Netanyahu
- Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus: Syrian ministry
- Hezbollah and allies win 62 seats in Lebanon parliament, losing 2018 majority: Reuters
- The West’s scramble for gas could enrich and empower tiny Qatar
- Sandstorm closes schools, offices and halts flights in Iraq
- After Lebanon’s collapse, can an election fix the country?
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
- Soak up the full moon from Padma bridge: Quader
- Maldives allows undocumented Bangladeshis to legalise status
- Not the right time to raise power prices, says FBCCI. Businesses demand ‘20-year roadmap’