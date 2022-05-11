Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2022 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2022 11:47 AM BdST
An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.
One Palestinian official said Shireen Abu Akleh had been "assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.
The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.
In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit - possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen".
More stories
- Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire
- Foreign food delivery drivers stage strike in Dubai
- UAE to introduce unemployment insurance
- Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests
- 3 people killed in axe attack in Israel
- Iraq dust storm leaves thousands needing treatment
- War a lost opportunity for Turkey's westward outreach
- Israel plans zip line for ancient Jerusalem
Recent Stories
- Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
- Foreign food delivery drivers stage rare strike in Dubai
- UAE to introduce unemployment insurance in latest economic reform
- Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests
- Iran says EU nuclear talks envoy to visit as bloc seeks to save deal
- 3 people killed in axe attack in Israel
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Bangladesh Bank further toughens luxury product import rules
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- Bangladesh’s GDP growth estimated at 7.25% in FY22: BBS
- Hasina expresses hope to double Bangladesh's trade with US
- A mother left her stove on and went to bathe. Her house burnt down with her two children inside
- Focus on the roads we have before building new ones, says Hasina