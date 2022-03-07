Iran nuclear deal possible soon, Russia's contribution constructive: Iranian spokesperson
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2022 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 03:49 PM BdST
Iran believes a deal on its nuclear programme can be quickly reached if Washington accepts points made by Tehran at talks in Vienna, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that Russia's contribution to negotiations so far had been constructive.
The talks, which aim to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and western powers, have become mired in uncertainty following a demand from Russia for a US guarantee that the sanctions that Moscow faces over the Ukraine invasion would not hurt its trade with Iran.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said a deal can be reached in "the shortest time" with US approval of Iran's stance.
Iran was still waiting to receive an explanation from "diplomatic channels" on the Russian demand, but the talks should not be affected by any sanctions including those imposed on Russia, Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran.
"Iran's peaceful nuclear cooperation should not be limited and affected by any sanctions, including Iran's peaceful cooperation with Russia and China," he said.
"Russia's approach to reaching a collective agreement in Vienna to date has been constructive."
