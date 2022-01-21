Several killed in air strike on Yemen detention centre
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2022 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 04:45 PM BdST
An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement.
Rescue
workers were still pulling bodies out of the rubble around midday following the
dawn strike, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been killed.
Houthi-run Al Masirah television channel said tens of people had been killed and injured in the strike in north Yemen. It showed footage of men trying to clear rubble using their hands to reach those trapped and of wounded at al-Jamhuri hospital.
Despite Yemen's war, migrants from the Horn of Africa still go there en route to Saudi Arabia or wealthy Gulf states.
The military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets after the Iran-aligned movement conducted an unprecedented assault on coalition member the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further cross-border missile and drones launches at Saudi cities.
Yemen was experiencing a nationwide Internet outage on Friday with the exception of the southern city of Aden. Houthi media blamed it on a coalition strike on a telecommunications facility in the western province of Hodeidah. The cause of the outage could not be immediately confirmed .
The Saudi-led alliance on Thursday reported operations against "Houthi military capabilities" in Hodeidah, ballistic missile launch platforms in Bayda province in central Yemen and military targets in Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa.
The conflict, in which the coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and pushed Yemen to the verge of famine.
United
Nations envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on Friday voiced grave concern over
the military escalation and called on both sides to "exercise maximum
restraint".
- A dam in Syria was on a ‘no-strike’ list. The US bombed it anyway
- Lebanese museum returns Syrian artefacts
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war drags on
- Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14
- 3 killed in UAE fuel truck blast
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting at Syria border
- Iran reports its first 3 deaths from omicron
- Blast at Iraqi speaker's party headquarters wounds 2
- A dam in Syria was on a ‘no-strike’ list. The US bombed it anyway
- Lebanese museum returns artefacts from Syria's ancient city of Palmyra
- Yemeni family lives in abandoned shop as war, hunger drags on
- Saudi-led coalition strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills 14
- Three killed in UAE fuel truck blast, Yemen Houthis claim attack
- Jordan army officer killed in shooting along border with Syria
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Bangladesh tea production heats up to a historic high in 2021
- Bangladesh virus cases soar by 10,888 in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Three of a family die as bus rams autorickshaw in Dhaka
- Man dies after being pushed off bus by ‘conductor’ in Dhaka
- Govt to stop random use of power of attorney for land owners
- Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mustafizur make ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year