Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with omicron variant
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:22 AM BdST
An Israeli hospital on Tuesday confirmed the first known death in the country of a patient with the omicron variant of COVID-19, but said he had suffered from a number of serious pre-existing conditions. The Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said the man, in his sixties, died on Monday, two weeks after he was admitted to the coronavirus ward.
A hospital statement said the patient suffered from a variety of serious illnesses. "His morbidity stemmed mainly from pre-existing sicknesses and not from respiratory infection arising from the coronavirus,” it said.
A PCR test led to suspicion that the omicron variant was present so it was sent for DNA analysis, the statement added.
Israeli media reports from The Times of Israel and Ynet said the patient had received two vaccine doses.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of omicron in Israel.
Israel's government approved reducing office attendance by 50% for public sector employees, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said, to encourage more remote work.
Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s office said he ordered the military’s Homefront Command, which is tasked with anti-pandemic measures, to prepare for the eventuality of 5,000 new cases per day.
- Kuwait to make booster shot compulsory for travellers
- Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport
- Saudi jails Yemeni man for apostasy
- Hamas is stuck in the same old cycle with Israel
- Jewish settlers accused of attacking Arab villages
- Gulf Arab summit calls for Iran’s action
- Gulf summit aims to signal solidarity
- Israel planning trial import of foreign tech workers
- Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement
- Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory for incoming travellers
- Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport
- Saudi court jails Yemeni man for 15 years for apostasy, HRW says
- Hamas, claiming victory over Israel, is stuck in same old cycle
- Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Biman to resume Manchester flights again after 21-month COVID suspension
- Investigation finds no one to blame for leaving scissors in teen’s body after surgery
- Bangladesh welcomes US reward for information about Avijit killers
- Home ministry instructs people to celebrate Christmas, New Year at home
- Omicron's global spread prompts renewed lockdowns, delayed reopenings
- Dewanganj mayor suspended for slapping education officer
- Europe braces for omicron 'storm' as Biden calls up military medics
- Hasina to embark on six-day Maldives trip Wednesday